India TV Sports Wrap on October 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Babar Azam was dropped from Pakistan's Test squad alongside star pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi while India suffered a close defeat to Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup

Former captain Babar Azam was dropped from Pakistan's Test squad alongside star pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi for the remaining two matches against England. Pakistan lost the series opener in Multan despite scoring 556 runs in the first innings. On the other hand, India suffered a close defeat to Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup and stand on the brink of elimination. India's fortunes depend on the Pakistan vs New Zealand game on Monday, October 14 with Australia already through from Group A. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India suffer close loss to Australia, on brink of elimination

India's journey in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup might come to a premature end with the Women in Blue on the brink of elimination after a 9-run defeat to the six-time champions Australia. Sophie Molineux starred with the ball as India failed to chase down 152 despite skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten fifty.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dropped in radical decision-making by Pakistan

Pakistan in a radical announcement, pulled plug on underperforming Babar Azam and the pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah as the board announced the squad for the remaining two Tests against England.

West Indies take a 1-0 lead in the Sri Lanka series

West Indies proved to be too good on the day as Brandon King and returning Evin Lewis' 107-run opening stand laid the foundation for the visitors' five-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series.

England for now are at the top of the table in Group B

England made a short work of Scotland to win their third Group B clash in the Women's T20 World Cup by 10 wickets. Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt helped England chase down 110 in 10 overs without losing a wicket.

Harmanpreet Singh most expensive player in HIL Auction on Day 1

JSW-owned Soorma Hockey Club grabbed Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh for INR 78 Lakh as the most expensive purchase of Day 1 of the Hockey India League Auction. Abhishek (Bengal Tigers) and Hardik Singh (UP Rudras) were next on the list being picked for INR 72 Lakh and 70 Lakh, respectively.

Cameron Green ruled out of action for six months

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of cricketing action for at least six months having decided to go under the knife for back stress fracture. Green is set to miss Test series against India and Sri Lanka, the Champions Trophy and likely the IPL next year.

Pakistan take on New Zealand in final Group A clash

Pakistan need to beat New Zealand by 55 runs to qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final. Any margin less than that, India will be through. New Zealand just need to win to finish in the top four.

Australia announce squad for Pakistan ODIs

Regular skipper Pat Cummins has returned for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan as Australia will miss their key duo of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head with both being on paternal leave. Marcus Stoinis has returned to the ODI side in place of Marsh.

Sam Konstas named in Australia A squad for India A series

The New South Wales' teenage sensation Sam Konstas, who smashed twin centuries against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield has been named in the Australia A squad alongside Test hopefuls Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris.

Mahela Jayawardene returns as head coach of Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025