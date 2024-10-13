India TV Sports Wrap on October 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND INDIAN FOOTBALL India TV Sports Wrap.

The Indian team is all set to take on Australia in a Group A clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. On the other hand, West Indies will face Sri Lanka in the T20I series opener in Dambulla. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to face Australia in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

India will take on Australia in a Group A clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Scotland to meet England in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Scotland will take on England in a Group B clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

South Africa on cusp of semifinal berth after win over Bangladesh in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

India announce squad for ACC Emerging Asia Cup

India have announced their squad for the ACC Emerging Asia Cup.

Tilak Varma to lead India at ACC Emerging Asia Cup

Tilak Varma will captain India at the ACC Emerging Asia Cup.

India beat Bangladesh in 3rd T20I to register whitewash in T20I series

India defeated Bangladesh by 133 runs in the 3rd T20I to register a 3-0 clean sweep.

Sanju Samson wins Player of the Match in India's victory over Bangladesh

Samson was awarded the Player of the Match for his century in the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh.

India play draw against Vietnam in international friendly

India had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Vietnam in an international friendly.

Jannik Sinner to meet Novak Djokovic in Shanghai Masters final

Sinner will play against Djokovic in the final of the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

India register 11th whitewash in T20Is