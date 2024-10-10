India TV Sports Wrap on October 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The Indian team hammered Sri Lanka by 82 runs to keep the semifinals hopes alive. On the other hand, India defeated Bangladesh by 86 runs to take an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India thump Sri Lanka to remain in semifinal race of ICC Women's T20 World Cup

India beat Sri Lanka by 82 runs to win their second consecutive game at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

India climb to second position in Group A of ICC Women's T20 World Cup

India thrashed Sri Lanka to climb to the second spot in Group A of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Shafali Verma becomes youngest player to score 2000 runs in Women's T20Is

Shafali Verma has become the youngest player to score 2000 runs in Women's T20Is.

Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian to score fifty in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian to score a fifty in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes Player of the Match in India's win over Sri Lanka

Harmanpreet Kaur earned the Player of the Match (POTM) award in India's 82-run win over Sri Lanka.

Harmanpreet Kaur scores fastest fifty for India at ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur took 27 balls against Sri Lanka to score the fastest fifty for India at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

India beat Bangladesh in 2nd T20I to take unassailable lead in three-match series

India hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in the 2nd T20I in Delhi to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Nitish Reddy wins Player of the Match in India's win over Bangladesh in Delhi

Nitish claimed the Player of the Match (POTM) award in India's 86-run win over Bangladesh.

West Indies to face Bangladesh in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

West Indies will take on Bangladesh in a Group B clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday.

