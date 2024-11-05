India TV Sports Wrap on November 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP Top 10 Sports Stories - November 5

Australia huffed and puffed their way to a two-wicket win against Pakistan in the first ODI in Melbourne. It was the duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, which skittled Pakistan to 203 all-out with the ball and it was the same pair at the end taking their side to the victory with the bat. On the other hand, Virat Kohli is celebrating his birthday on November 5, 2024, as the Indian batting stalwart turned 36 on Tuesday. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Virat Kohli turns 36

The Indian batting great Virat Kohli has turned 36. One of the modern greats, Kohli is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, November 5. After a disappointing series against New Zealand, Kohli will be keen to turn the corner in Australia.

Australia huff and puff their way to win in the first ODI

Haris Rauf had almost made a match out of it for Pakistan with three quick wickets but it was the batters who failed to capitalise for the visitors. Chasing 204, Australia were favourites to win, however, they lost eight wickets before finally getting over the line.

Shakib Al Hasan reported for suspect action for Surrey

Shakib Al Hasan has been reported for a suspect action in the County Championship. The umpires reported his action during the one-off game he participated in Taunton for Surrey.

Phil Salt to keep wickets

Despite regular skipper Jos Buttler's return for the T20Is against West Indies, Phil Salt has been confirmed as the wicketkeeper. Salt is also the designated keeper in the ongoing ODI series.

WPL, Hundred, WBBL to have dedicated windows from 2026 in the new FTP

More Test matches, a new women's T20 Champions Trophy, 11 teams in the Championship with Zimbabwe being the new entrant and dedicated separate windows for Women's Premier League (January), the Hundred (August) and WBBL (November) in the new women's FTP from 2026.

Imane Khelif identified as male in a leaked medical report

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won a Gold medal in the women's 66kg category has been identified as a male in a leaked medical report recently. A 5-alpha reductase deficiency was found in Khelif, a disorder found in genetic males with respect to sexual development.

Vinesh Phogat hints at retirement U-turn?

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who had retired from professional wrestling before kickstarting her political career shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Monday, November 4 hinting a u-turn with a picture of herself on the mat.

Scott Boland hopes to get on top of KL Rahul early in the summer

Australian pacer Scott Boland, who will be featuring for Australia A in the second unofficial Test against India A in Melbourne is keen to assert his dominance over KL Rahul, who will be taking part in the game starting November 7. Boland hoped to get on top of Rahul and stay there for the rest of the summer.

Guardiola ready for a tough season for injury-hit City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola accepted that his team is not invincible even though it is expected of them to win every single match, especially with the injuries. City's unbeaten 32-game unbeaten streak ended with a shock defeat against Bournemouth.

Shikhar Dhawan confident of India defeating Australia for the third time