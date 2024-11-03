India TV Sports Wrap on November 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

India need 147 runs to win the third Test against New Zealand. On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz and Puneri Paltan will be in action on Sunday in a doubleheader. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

India need to chase 147 runs to win third Test against New Zealand

Team India need to score 147 runs in their second innings to win the third Test against New Zealand.

Ravindra Jadeja claims third ten-wicket haul of Test career

Ravindra Jadeja has claimed his third 10-wicket haul in Test cricket. The feat came against New Zealand.

India lose to Oman in Hong Kong Sixes

India lost to Oman by six wickets in the Bowl round of Hong Kong Sixes.

India's Hong Kong Sixes campaign comes to disastrous end

India's six-wicket loss to Oman on Sunday has brought an end to their campaign.

Malvika Bansod to play Hylo Open final

India's Malvika will compete in the final of the Hylo Open.

England beat West Indies in 2nd ODI

England defeated West Indies in the 2nd ODI by five wickets.

Patna Pirates beat UP Yoddhas in PKL 11

Pirates beat Yoddhas 42-37 in match 29 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Telugu Titans defeat Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 11

Titans beat Bulls 38-35 in PKL 11.

Bengal Warriorz to face Haryana Steelers in PKL 11

Warriorz will take on Steelers in match 31 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Sunday.

Puneri Paltan to take on U Mumba in match 32 of PKL 11