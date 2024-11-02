India TV Sports Wrap on November 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND AP India TV Sports Wrap.

India are on the verge of taking a lead on day two of the third Test against New Zealand. On the other hand, there is a double-header in Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Haas confirm Kevin Magnussen out for remainder of Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend

Haas have confirmed that Magnussen won't feature in the remainder of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen handed five-place grid penalty for new power unit

Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for taking a new power unit.

Lando Norris to start ahead of Max Verstappen in sprint race

Lando Norris will start ahead of Verstappen in sprint race on Saturday.

Rishabh Pant smashes fastest fifty by Indian in Tests against New Zealand

Pant has smashed the fastest fifty in Tests by an Indian against New Zealand.

India suffer defeat at the hands of UAE in Hong Kong Sixes

India suffered a one-run defeat against UAE in the Hong Kong Sixes.

India knocked out of Hong Kong Sixes

India have been knocked out of the Hong Kong Sixes after the loss to UAE.

UP Yoddhas to face Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League

UP will be up against Patna in the 29th match of PKL 11.

Bengaluru Bulls to square off against Telugu Titans in PKL 11

Bulls will take on Titans in match 30 of PKL 11.

Bopanna-Ebden pair crashes out of Paris Masters

The Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden pair has made a quarterfinal exit from Paris Masters.

Bayer Leverkusen play out goalless draw with Stuttgart in Bundesliga