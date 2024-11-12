India TV Sports Wrap on November 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : ACBOFFICIALS/AP Top 10 Sports Stories - November 12

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Afghanistan win series 2-1, beat Bangladesh in third ODI by 5 wickets

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in the third ODI to win the assignment 2-1 in Sharjah. Afghanistan rode on Rahmanullah Gurbaz's century and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten 70 to chase down 246 in the series decider on Monday, November 11.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record

At 22 years and 349 days, Rahmanullah Gurbaz became only the second youngest cricketer in ODI history to complete eight centuries behind Quinton de Kock. Gurbaz surpassed the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (22 years, 357 days), Virat Kohli (23 years, 27 days) and Babar Azam (23 years, 280 days).

Lockie Ferguson ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs

The hat-trick hero for New Zealand in the second T20I, Lockie Ferguson, bowled just two overs in the whole match due to a calf injury. The injury has ruled him out of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with the Black Caps calling in Adam Milne as his replacement.

Virat Kohli rules Australia's newspapers on Tuesday morning

With just 10 days left before the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Australian media, who love Virat Kohli, had made him a headline in potentially all the newspapers. The newspapers also had Hindi and Punjab headlines catering to the Indian audience away and the diaspora in Australia.

Jafer Chouhan released ahead of England Lions' tour

Leg-spinner Jafer Chouhan will have to wait for his England national debut as he was released from the squad amid the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies to manage his workload. Chouhan is set to be part of the England Lions' squad for the South Africa tour followed by a stint in the Big Bash League.

South Africa announce white-ball squads for England series

Senior all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and pacer Ayabonga Khaka were rested from the T20Is as South Africa announced their white-ball squads for the England series at home. Seshnie Naidu will skip the series for her final school exams.

KL Rahul reveals reasons for LSG exit

For the third time in three mega auctions in 2018, 2022 and now ahead of the 2025 season, Indian batter KL Rahul will be up for grabs in the mega auction. Rahul in an interaction with Star Sports revealed that he wanted a little freedom, wanted to explore and be in a bit lighter team environment.

Suryakumar Yadav asked by fans 'why doesn't he travel to Pakistan'

Out and about in South Africa, Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav got asked by a bunch of Pakistani fans, who got themselves clicked with him 'Why doesn't he travel to Pakistan?' Surya replied saying that these things are not in his hand.

Bopanna-Ebden begins ATP Finals campaign with a defeat

The Indian-Australian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were handed a defeat by the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 2-6, 3-6 in straight sets in the campaign opener in the ATP Finals in Turin.

Ronaldo awarded Platinum Quinas by Portuguese Football Federation