India TV Sports Wrap on July 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

David Warner closed his international cricket chapter but still mentioned that he is open to returning for the Champions Trophy while James Anderson reckoned that he is at peace with his decision to retire

David Warner closed his international cricket chapter but still kept a few pages fluttering as he mentioned that he is open to returning for the Champions Trophy for Australia in 2025. Warner had already announced that T20 World Cup 2024 will be his final international assignment. On the other hand, James Anderson reckoned that he was at peace with his decision to retire. Anderson said that he doesn't have any regrets and wants to finish on a high against the West Indies in the opening Test. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

India look to level the T20 series against South Africa women

The second T20I of the three-match women's T20 series between India and South Africa was washed out in Chennai due to rain. The forecast is better for Tuesday and the Indian team would hope to end the series on a high and level the T20 assignment 1-1.

David Warner 'still' available for Champions Trophy for Australia

David Warner just hasn't left yet. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Warner confirmed that he is done for in international cricket and will continue to play the T20 franchise leagues around the world. The 37-year-old, however, also mentioned that if selected, he'd be available for the 2025 Champions Trophy for Australia.

England announce playing XI for James Anderson's farewell Test

England are set to hand two debuts, to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and pacer Gus Atkinson, in the opening Test match of the summer, which will also be the legendary pacer James Anderson's swansong in international cricket. The three-match Test series between England and the West Indies begins at Lord's on Wednesday, July 10.

James Anderson at peace with his decision, says was lucky to survive at the highest level for so long

England pacer, James Anderson who is set to retire from international cricket after playing his 188th Test at Lord's this week, said that he was at peace with his decision and had no regrets. Anderson said that there have been several players more talented than him but he was lucky to survive at the highest level for so long.

India Champions suffer second successive defeat, Australia go through to the semis

India Champions have suffered two losses in a row as first Pakistan Champions and now the Australian Champions have qualified for the semi-finals in the ongoing World Championship of Legends. India Champions still have the destiny in their own hands as if they beat South Africa Champions in their final league stage game, they will go through.

Spain to face France in first semi-final of Euro 2024 in Munich

The only team with 100 per cent record, Spain is set to take on France, who many consider have played boring football. France have been goal-shy in the ongoing European Championships and have fumbled their way to the semis. Can Deschamps's side turn the corner against a strong Spanish side in what promises to be a cracking encounter?

Gagan Narang replaces Mary Kom as Chef-de-Mission for Paris Olympics 2024

Former India shooter Gagan Narang has replaced MC Mary Kom as Chef-de-Mission for Paris Olympics 2024. PV Sindhu has been chosen as the female flag bearer at the opening ceremony for India alongside Sharath Kamal.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli set to be rested for the Sri Lanka ODI series

Senior pros Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli are set to be rested for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, alongside pacer Jasprit Bumrah. One of KL Rahul or Hardik Pandya will lead the ODI side in the three-match assignment.

Novak Djokovic goes on a rant against 'disrespectful' fans

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic went on a rant against disrespectful fans in his fourth-round match against Holger Rune. Djokovic seemingly mistook 'Ruuuuuunnnnee' chant from fans as booing and when asked the same, the Serb said that he has played long enough to know what is booing and what is not.

