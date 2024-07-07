India TV Sports Wrap on July 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : SALMAN KHAN X/ZIMBABWECRIC X India suffered a 13-run loss in the first of the five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe in Harare while legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 43rd birthday

India suffered a 13-run loss in the first of the five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday, July 6. However, the young visiting Indian team has an opportunity to get back at Zimbabwe on Sunday, July 7 and level the five-match series as the first match would have given them a reality check. On the other hand, the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 43rd birthday on Sunday, July 7. Dhoni was seen cutting the cake with his family and close friends including Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India suffer 13-run loss to Zimbabwe in T20 series opener

Zimbabwe took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series as they defended a modest total of 115 runs. The young new Indian team led by Shubman Gill capitulated in their batting department getting folded for just 102.

India take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Sunday

The young brigade will have a chance of redemption less than 24 hours later as India look to level the five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe on Sunday, July 7.

Pakistan Champions beat India Champions in World Championship of Legends in Birmingham

It wasn't great for 24 hours for Indian cricket with the Indian women's team, the men's team and even the legends team losing their respective games. Pakistan Champions posted a massive score of 243 runs on the board and it was always going to be a bridge too far for the Indian team.

Shubman Gill becomes third Indian captain to lose a T20I to Zimbabwe, Abhishek Sharma enters unfortunate list

Shubman Gill on his captaincy debut for India in T20Is registered an unfortunate record as he joined the likes of Ajinkya Rahane to be the only captains for the country to lose a T20I to Zimbabwe. Abhishek Sharma became only the fourth Indian to be dismissed for a duck on T20 debut.

MS Dhoni celebrates his 43rd birthday

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is celebrating his 43rd birthday on Sunday, July 7. Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared the video of him cutting the cake. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was also present there.

Indian women look to level three-match T20I series against South Africa

Fielding will be under the spotlight as the Indian women's team looks to level the three-match T20 series against South Africa following a close 12-run defeat in the series opener. The batters did try their best but 190 was always going to be steep chase.

England to face Dutch in the Euro semis after confirming top 4 spot in Euro 2024

England confirmed their semi-final spot in the ongoing European Championships with a win on penalties 5-3 over Switzerland while the Netherlands beat Turkiye to set up the semis date with the Three Lions. Spain vs France will be the first semi-final.

Djokovic wins; Murray's Wimbledon career over, Ons Jabeuar and Swiatek crash out

Novak Djokovic beat Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) after coming back from being behind following the first set. After Emma Raducanu pulled out of mixed doubles, Andy Murray's Wimbledon career came to an end while Ons Jabeuar and Iga Swiatek crashed out. Yulia Putintseva beat World No 1 Swiatek 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

John Cena announces retirement from WWE

American actor and wrestler John Cena confirmed his retirement from WWE as he made the announcement at Money in the Bank event in Canada saying that his last event will be sometime in 2025.

Uruguay knock out Brazil on penalties to enter Copa semis