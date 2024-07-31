India TV Sports Wrap on July 31: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP India TV Sports Wrap.

Team India aced a Super Over finish to beat Sri Lanka in the third T20I and claim the three-match series 3-0. On the other hand, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh helped India claim another bronze in shooting as they defeated South Korea in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Team India beat Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I

Team India defeated Sri Lanka in a Super Over finish to clinch the 3rd T20I.

India whitewash Sri Lanka in three-match T20I series

India's win in the third T20I over Sri Lanka helped them sweep the series 3-0.

Suryakumar Yadav claims Player of the Series award in India's series win over Sri Lanka

Suryakumar Yadav won the Player of the Series award in the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series.

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh help India win bronze in 10m air pistol mixed event

The Manu-Sarabjot pair gave India its second bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed event.

Lakshya Sen to face Jonatan Christie in knock-out clash

Lakshya Sen will be up against Jonatan Christie in a group-stage match. A win will take him into the round of 16.

PV Sindhu to battle Kristin Kuuba in women's singles group stage

A win against Kuuba will take Sindhu into the round of 16.

HS Prannoy to lock horns with Le Duc Phat in men's group-stage fixture

Prannoy will eye a round of 16 berth with a win against Le Duc Phat on Wednesday.

Sreeja Akula to square off against Zeng Jian in round of 32

Akula will take on Zeng Jian in a round of 32 fixture on Wednesday.

Lovlina Borgohain in action at Paris Olympics

Borgohain will face Sunniva Hofstad of Norway in the women's 75kg round of 16 match.

Indian men's hockey team enter quarters at Paris Olympics