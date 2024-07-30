India TV Sports Wrap on July 30: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI AND PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh are in contention for a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed-team event. On the other hand, the Indian men's hockey team will take the field against Ireland in a Pool B match at the Paris Olympics. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh pair to contest for bronze

The Manu-Sarabjot pair will be in contention for a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed event.

Arjun Babuta confident of strong comeback despite agony in 10m air rifle

Arjun Babuta has not lost his heart after missing out on a medal in the men's 10m air rifle event at the Paris Olympics and aims at a strong comeback.

River Seine's poor water quality forces Triathlon to cancel Olympic swim training

The poor water quality of the River Seine forced the Paris Olympics officials to cancel the triathlon session for the second consecutive day.

Manika Batra rewrites history books following pre-quarter qualification at Paris Olympics

Manika has become the first Indian to qualify for the table tennis pre-quarters of the Summer Olympics.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualify for men's doubles quarters

The Satwik-Chirag pair created history by becoming the first Indian duo to make it to the men's doubles quarters at the Summer Olympics.

Lakshya Sen beats Julien Carraggi in group-stage fixture

Lakshya defeated Carraggi in straight games 21-19, and 21-14 at the Paris Olympics.

Satwik-Chirag pair to pit against Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Ardianto

The Satwik-Chirag pair will be in action against Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Ardianto in a group-stage fixture on Tuesday.

India look to whitewash Sri Lanka

India will aim to whitewash Sri Lanka with a win in the third T20I.

India to face Ireland in men's hockey

India will take on Ireland in a Pool B match at the Paris Olympics.

Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari to compete in women's trap qualification