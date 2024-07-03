India TV Sports Wrap on July 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India TV Sports Wrap

India's T20 World Cup winning squad is set to return home as they will depart from Barbados today and are expected to reach early morning on July 4. The quarterfinalists are confirmed for Euro 2024 while Copa America matches continue to keep the fans hooked. Rohan Bopanna is set to take the centrestage in Wimbledon 2024. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India's T20 World Cup winning squad to depart from Barbados today, to reach in New Delhi early morning on July 4

After several delays, team India players, BCCI officials including Jay Shah and the Indian media members are set to depart from Barbados today in a special Air India flight. They are expected to reach New Delhi by 6 AM on Thursday (July 4)

Cricket Namibia to play five-match One-Day series against Punjab starting from today

Cricket Namibia has joined hands with Punjab Cricket Association for five-match One-Day series starting from today. The matches will be played on July 3, 5, 7, 9 and 10.

Euro 2024: Quarterfinals schedule confirmed with Netherlands and Turkiye wins in Round of 16

Spain vs Germany, Portugal vs France matches in focus as Euro 2024 Quarterfinals schedule is confirmed. Netherlands and Turkiye won their respective Round of 16 matches last night to seal their place in last 8.

David Miller denies retiring from T20Is, says best is yet to come

David Miller has denied rumours of him announcing retirement from T20Is after heartbreaking loss to India in final of T20 World Cup. He said, the best is yet to come as South Africa will look to bounce back from this defeat.

World Championship of Legends featuring Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi among others set to commence today

The inaugural edition of World Championship of Legends is set to commence with legendary retired cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, West Indies set to feature. Yuvraj Singh, Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle are few of the players to participate in the tournament.

Team India squad reaches Zimbabwe for five-match T20I series

Team India squad has reached Zimbabwe for the upcoming five-match T20I series starting from July 6. Zimbabwe Cricket posted the pictures and video of the same and welcomed the visitors in grand style.

Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna takes centrestage today with Matthew Ebden in Men's doubles

Champion Tennis player from India Rohan Bopanna is set to take the field in Men's Doubles of Wimbledon 2024 today with his partner Matthew Ebden. The superstar duo is the hot favourite to win yet another grand slam competition.

James Anderson prepares for his farewell Test with 7/35 in County Championship

England fast bowler James Anderson is set to play his farewell Test match against the West Indies next month. Ahead of the game, Anderson warmed up with a seven-wicket haul in the ongoing County Championship.

Taskin Ahmed issues clarification around missing team bus ahead of India clash in T20 World Cup 2024

Taskin Ahmed has confirmed he missed the team bus on the day of clash against India in T20 World Cup 2024. But he insisted that was not the reason of him not being included in the playing XI for the match and that the team combination kept him out.

Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff among others in action today in second round