India TV Sports Wrap on July 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Manu Bhaker helped India clinch its first medal at the Paris Olympics as she claimed a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol final event. On the other hand, India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets (DLS) in the 2nd T20I. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Manu Bhaker claims bronze to open India's account at Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker claimed a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol final to help India win its first medal at the Paris Olympics.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's group-stage men's doubles match cancelled

Satwik and Chirag's group-stage match against Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel has been cancelled.

India to face Argentina in men's field hockey at Paris Olympics

India will take on Argentina in a men's field hockey Pool B match at the Paris Olympics.

Ramita Jindal to compete in 10m air rifle final event

Ramita Jindal of India will compete in the final of the 10m air rifle event.

Arjun Babuta to participate in 10m air rifle final event

Arjun Babuta will compete in the final of the 10m air rifle event on Monday.

Lakshya Sen to face Julien Carraggi at Paris Olympics

Lakshya Sen will take on Julien Carraggi in his second group-stage match at the Paris Olympics.

Team India beat Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I to clinch series

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after a seven-wicket (DLS) win over Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka claim Women's Asia Cup title

Sri Lanka defeated India in the final of the Women's Asia Cup by eight wickets.

Indian men's archery team to compete in quarters at Paris Olympics

The Indian men's team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will be in action in the quarters in archery.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto to compete in women's doubles group match