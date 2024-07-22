India TV Sports Wrap on July 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

Rafale Nadal lost in the final of the Swedish Open to Nuno Borges after going down in straight sets. On the other hand, India have moved one step closer to the semifinal berth of the Women's Asia Cup after beating UAE. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Nuno Borges beats Rafael Nadal to win Nordea Open

Borges defeated Nadal in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to win the Nordea Open.

England beat West Indies in second Test to win series

England defeated West Indies by 241 runs to win the second Test and the series.

England move to six on WTC points table

England have moved to the sixth spot on the table after their win over West Indies at Trent Bridge.

Ollie Pope claims Player of the Match award in England's win

Ollie Pope was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) for his terrific performance in the second Test.

Shoaib Bashir becomes first spinner to claim Test five-for at Trent Bridge after Muttiah Muralidaran

Shoaib Bashir became the first spinner to claim a Test five-for at Trent Bridge for the first time since 2006.

Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis help Jaffna Kings establish undisputed supremacy in LPL with fourth title

Rilee Rossouw and Kusal Mendis helped Jaffna Kings beat Galle Marvels in the final of the Lanka Premier League 2024.

Rilee Rossouw named Player of the Match and Tournament of LPL 2024

Rilee Rossouw was named Player of the Match in the LPL final for his unbeaten hundred and was also awarded Player of the Tournament.

West Indies slip to bottom of WTC points table

West Indies have slipped to the bottom of the World Test Championship points table after their loss at Trent Bridge.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals reason behind Ravindra Jadeja's non-selection for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Agarkar has revealed that Jadeja is still a part of India's ODI plans.

India women consolidate top spot in Group A after win over UAE