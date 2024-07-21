India TV Sports Wrap on July 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

The Indian women's cricket team is all set to clash with UAE in their second game of the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday in Dambulla. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal is geared up to lock horns with Nuno Borges of Portugal in the final of the Nordea Open. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to face UAE in Women's Asia Cup

India will take the field against UAE in the 5th match of the Women's Asia Cup on Sunday in Dambulla.

Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh in Women's Asia Cup

Sri Lanka hammered Bangladesh by seven wickets in the fourth match of the Women's Asia Cup.

Thailand beat Malaysia in Women's Asia Cup

Thailand eased past Malaysia by 22 runs in the third match of the Women's Asia Cup.

Shreyanka Patil ruled out for remainder of Women's Asia Cup, replacement announced

Allrounder Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out for the remainder of the Women's Asia Cup with a fractured finger.

Tanuja Kanwer added as replacement for Shreyanka Patil

Tanuja Kanwer has been added to India's squad for the Women's Asia Cup as a replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil.

Galle Marvels to take on Jaffna Kings in LPL 2024 final

Galle Marvels will play Jaffna Kings in the final of the Lanka Premier League on Sunday, July 21.

San Francisco Unicorns beat Seattle Orcas in MLC

San Francisco Unicorns defeated Seattle Orcas by six wickets in the 18th match of the ongoing Major League Cricket.

England lead West Indies by 207 runs in Trent Bridge Test

England are leading West Indies by 207 runs in the ongoing second Test of the series at Trent Bridge.

Rafael Nadal to cross swords with Nuno Borges in Swedish Open final

Rafael Nadal will be up against Nuno Borges of Portugal in the final of the Swedish Open men's singles on Sunday.

Nepal to lock horns with Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup