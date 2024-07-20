India TV Sports Wrap on July 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

India kick-started their Women's Asia Cup campaign by thrashing Pakistan by seven wickets in Dambulla. Deepti Sharma played a key role with the ball in hand and ensured India restricted Pakistan to just 108 runs. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal defeated Mariano Navone in the quarters of the Nordea Open. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India defeat Pakistan to kick-start Women's Asia Cup campaign in style

The Women in Blue defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their first match of the Women's Asia Cup.

Deepti Sharma wins Player of the Match in game against Pakistan

Deepti Sharma claimed figures of 3/20 to win the Player of the Match award against Pakistan.

Deepti Sharma completes 250 wickets in international cricket

Deepti Sharma has completed 250 wickets in international cricket, including ODIs, Tests and T20Is.

Kavem Hodge scores century to script fightback for West Indies

Kavem Hodge scored a century on day two of the Trent Bridge Test against England to script a remarkable comeback for West Indies.

Harmanpreet Kaur leaves Mithali Raj behind to scale major milestone in Women's Asia Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur has become the leading run-scorer in the Women's Asia Cup (T20).

PCB declines NOC to Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan for Global T20 Canada

The Pakistan Cricket Board has declined NOCs to Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan for playing in Global T20 Canada.

Matt Dawson, Australia hockey player, amputates part of ring finger to ensure Paris Olympics participation

Australia's hockey player Matt Dawson has amputated part of ring finger to ensure his participation in the Paris Olympics.

Malaysia to face Thailand in Women's Asia Cup

Malaysia will lock horns with Thailand in the third game of the Women's Asia Cup on Saturday.

Sri Lanka to kick-start Women's Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh

The hosts Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in their first match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup.

Rafael Nadal advances to Nordea Open semifinals