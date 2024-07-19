India TV Sports Wrap on July 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

The ninth edition of the Women's Asia Cup is set to get underway in Dambulla on Friday with a clash between Nepal and UAE. It will be followed by the most eagerly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the evening. On the tennis front, Sumit Nagal suffered disappointment after he got knocked out of the Nordea Open. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Nepal to face UAE in Women's Asia Cup opener

Nepal will be up against UAE in the tournament opener of the Women's Asia Cup on Friday in Dambulla.

India to face Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup opener

India will face Pakistan in their Women's Asia Cup opener on Friday.

England register fastest team fifty in Test cricket

England registered the fastest team fifty ever recorded in Test cricket on day one of the Trent Bridge Test.

Ben Duckett scores fastest fifty by an England opener

Duckett took just 32 balls to score the fastest fifty in Tests by an England opener. It came against the West Indies.

England post 416 in first innings of Trent Bridge Test

England have posted 416 runs in their first innings of the second Test at Trent Bridge against West Indies.

Deepti Sharma replaces Grace Harris at London Spirit

Deepti Sharma has replaced Australia's Grace Harris at London Spirit for The Hundred 2024.

Sumit Nagal crashes out of Nordea Open

Sumit Nagal crashed out of the Nordea Open after a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Mariano Navone in the round of 16.

San Francisco Unicorn beat MI New York to climb to second spot

San Francisco Unicorn defeated MI New York by three runs in the 16th match of MLC 2024 and have climbed to the second spot on the points table.

Rocky Flintoff becomes youngest U19 centurion for England

Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky has become the youngest U19 centurion for England.

Sophie Molineux suffers fractured rib, ruled out of action for eight weeks