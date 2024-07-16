India TV Sports Wrap on July 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Thomas Muller and Rinku Singh

Hardik Pandya returned to his home town Baroda for the first time since winning the T20 World Cup and was welcomed in a grand fashion. Pakistan cricket board has added Test coach Jason Gillespie to the selection committee while Germany's lead striker Thomas Muller has called time on his international career. All this and much more on today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

PCB adds red-ball coach Jason Gillespie to selection committee ahead of home season

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made changes to its selection committee adding red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie to the list. PCB is also changing its structure making it mandatory for players to feature in domestic cricket.

Hardik Pandya welcomed in grand fashion in Baroda after winning T20 World Cup 2024

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was welcomed in grand fashion in Baroda after returning from T20 World Cup. Several videos of his victory parade in Baroda went viral.

Police complaint filed against Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina

Police complaint has been filed against Yuvraj, Harbhajan and Raina for allegedly mocking disabled people in their 'Tauba Tauba' video. Harbhajan Singh has since apologised and clarified as well while taking down the video from Instagram.

Germany's lead striker Thomas Muller calls time on international career

Germany's lead striker Thomas Muller has called time on his international career after Euro 2024. Germany lost to eventual winners Spain in the quarterfinal 2-1, the game which also witnessed Tony Kroos play his last match for country.

Former India batting coach backs Rinku Singh to play Test cricket

Vikram Rathour, whose tenure as India's batting coach ended with T20 World Cup, is backing the T20 finisher Rinku Singh to play Test cricket. According to him, there is no technical flaw in Rinku's style of play.

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri announces international retirement after Euro 2024

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri has announced international retirement after Euro 2024. He played 125 matches for his country and also scored a memorable goal at the Euros in the recently concluded edition.

CPL 2024: Squads of all 6 teams finalised after player draft

USA cricketer Aaron Jones gets picked by St Lucia Kings in CPL player draft after impressive show in T20 World Cup. The squad of all six teams has been finalised after the player draft event ahead of the upcoming edtion.

Vikram Rathour picks two young India players to play all formats

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour is delighted with the progress of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. He has also backed the duo to excel for the country across all formats.

13 athletes from Indian Army to take part in seven disciplines at Paris Olympics

Indian Army has confirmed that 13 athletes from the force will be taking part in the upcoming Olympics in Paris. These 13 atheletes are set to represent India across seven disciplines.

Pakistan to send only seven athletes for Paris Olympics, Arshad Nadeem best hope