India TV Sports Wrap on July 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

Novak Djokovic has entered his 10th Wimbledon final and will face the third seed Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash. On the other hand, Team India are on the cusp of winning the five-match series against Zimbabwe. They will face the Chevrons in the fourth T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 13. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Team India to face Zimbabwe in fourth T20I

India will take on Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Saturday.

Novak Djokovic beats Lorenzo Musetti in Wimbledon semis

Djokovic defeated Musetti in the second semifinal 6-4, 7-6, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic to meet Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon final

Djokovic will face Alcaraz in the summit clash of the Wimbledon final.

India Champions beat Australia Champions in World Championship of Legends semis

India Champions got the better of Australia Champions by 86 runs to win the second semifinal of the World Championship of Legends.

India Champions to face Pakistan Champions in World Championship of Legends

India Champions will take the field in the summit clash of the World Championship of Legends on Saturday.

Trinbago Knight Riders rope in Jhulan Goswami as mentor for Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024

Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami has joined Trinbago Knight Riders as their mentor for Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024.

Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq retained in PCB's revamped selection committee

Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq are a part of the Pakistan Cricket Board's revamped selection committee.

Barbora Krejčíková to meet Jasmine Paolini in Wimbledon final

Barbora Krejčíková will take the court against Jasmine Paolini in the final of Wimbledon ladies singles on Saturday.

James Anderson retires from international cricket

James Anderson retired from international cricket with his final Test appearance against West Indies.

England remain at the bottom of World Test Championship points table