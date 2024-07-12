India TV Sports Wrap on July 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

The Gentlemen's singles event at Wimbledon has advanced to its business end and will witness the semifinals on Friday. On the other hand, the first Test between England and West Indies is about to conclude and the visitors need a miracle to turn their fortunes around. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Ben Stokes becomes third player in history to score 6000 runs and take 200 wickets in Tests

Stokes has joined Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis in an exclusive club.

England Cricket Chair Richard Thompson presents Ben Stokes with special souvenir for remarkable achievement

England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson felicitated Ben Stokes for completing 100 Test appearances.

James Anderson becomes first pacer to bowl fourty thousand deliveries in Tests

Anderson has become the first pacer to bowl fourty thousand balls in Tests.

Carlos Alcaraz to meet Daniil Medvedev in Wimbledon semis

Alcaraz will be up against Medvedev in the first semifinal of Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic to face Lorenzo Musetti in Wimbledon semis

Djokovic will face Musetti in the second semifinals of Wimbledon.

Pakistan Champions to lock horns with West Indies Champions in World Championship of Legends

Pakistan Champions will take the field against West Indies Champions in the first semifinal.

India Champions to take on Australia Champions in World Championship of Legends

India will be up against Australia in the second semifinal of the tournament on Friday.

Barbora Krejčíková beats Elena Rybakina in Wimbledon semis

Barbora Krejčíková defeated Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semis.

Jasmine Paolini beats Donna Vekić to storm into finals

Paolini beat Donna Vekić 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in Wimbledon semis to move into the finals.

West Indies on cusp of innings defeat against England at Lord's