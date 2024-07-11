India TV Sports Wrap on July 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP India TV Sports Wrap.

India defeated Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the five-match series in Harare to take a 2-1 lead and will look to clinch the series in the next game. On the other hand, Colombia defeated Uruguay to enter the final of the Copa America. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Colombia scrape past Uruguay in Copa America semis

Jefferson Lerma's goal in the 39th minute turned out to be a match-winning one as Colombia defeated Uruguay 1-0 in the second semifinal of Copa America.

Colombia to meet Argentina in Copa America final

Colombia will take on Argentina in the Copa America final.

England beat Netherlands in Euro 2024 semis

England defeated Netherlands 2-1 in the second semifinals of the European Championships.

England to face Spain in Euro 2024 finals

England will meet Spain in the final of the European Championships.

India one win away from sealing T20I series against Zimbabwe

Team India need just one more win to take an unassailable lead in the five-match series against Zimbabwe.

Novak Djokovic enters Wimbledon semis after walkover

Djokovic got the walkover in the quarterfinals to enter the semis.

Gus Atkinson claims seven-wicket haul on Test debut

England's pacer Gus Atkinson claimed a seven-for on his Test debut against West Indies at Lord's.

Wahab Riaz issues statement after sacking from selection committee

Wahab abstained from playing blame games and wished Pakistan luck in the series to follow after getting sacked as a selector.

India enter semis of World Championship of Legends

India have entered the semis of the World Championship of Legends despite their loss at the hands of South Africa.

Elena Rybakina enters Wimbledon semis