India TV Sports Wrap on January 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY Top 10 Sports Stories - January 18

The BCCI will name India's squads for the ODI series against England and the Champions with a press conference featuring the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the captain Rohit Sharma in Mumbai. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will miss the next round of the Ranji Trophy with their respective niggles for neck and elbow. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

BCCI to announce India's Champions Trophy squad on Saturday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the squad for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy with the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma to address the press conference in Mumbai.

Karnataka to take on Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final

It's Karun Nair derby in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final in Vadodara as the new captain of Vidarbha will be up against his former team Karnataka in the summit clash after a sensational campaign that has seen him score 752 runs in seven innings.

The U19 Women's T20 World Cup to kick off in Malaysia

As many as six matches will take place on the opening day of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup with Australia, England, Pakistan and South Africa among others being in action on the first day on Saturday, January 18. The defending champions India will take on West Indies on the second day.

Kohli, Rahul to miss the next round of Ranji Trophy

Virat Kohli (neck pain) and KL Rahul (elbow) will miss the next round of Ranji Trophy games for Delhi and Karnataka respectively after communicating their decision to the BCCI medical staff.

Avishka Fernando slams fastest fifty in ILT20 history

Sri Lankan opener Avishka Fernando slammed the fastest fifty of ILT20 history off just 16 balls on way to a bludgeoning 27-ball 81 as Sharjah Warriorz chased down 202 against the Dubai Capitals in a canter on Friday, January 17.

WV Raman reveals his near-death experience

Former India cricketer and ex-Indian women's team coach WV Raman revealed his near-death experience with his health last week. Raman urged everyone not to ignore the signs their bodies give them and keep continue to talk to people around them about how they are feeling.

Pakistan storm back after early blows against the West Indies

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan led Pakistan's comeback with a 141-run partnership for the fifth wicket in the first Test against the West Indies in Multan. Pakistan were reduced to 46/4 before Shakeel and Rizwan smashed fifties to take their side to safer shores.

India men's and women's teams confirm semis berth in Kho Kho World Cup

India women's beat Nepal 109-16 to make the semi-finals of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi while the men bullied Sri Lanka 100-40 to set up the semis date against South Africa on Saturday, January 18.

Delhi SG Pipers notch up first win of the Women's HIL

After two consecutive losses, Delhi SG Pipers finally opened their account in the Women's Hockey India League with a 2-0 win over Soorma Hockey Club. This was the first loss for the Soorma Club in the WHIL.

Swiatek dusts Raducanu off to storm to the fourth round of Australia Open