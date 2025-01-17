India TV Sports Wrap on January 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports wrap.

Australia women lock horns against England in the third ODI in Women's Ashes in Hobart. The Aussies won the first two matches and are looking to sweep the English side in the ODI leg of the series. Meanwhile, Pakistan and West Indies face each other in the first Test of the two-match series in Rawalpindi. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Pakistan host West Indies in first Test in Rawalpindi

Pakistan host West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series, toss delayed due to fog

Australia sweep England in ODI series, take 6-0 lead in Women's Ashes

Led by a century from Ash Gardner and strong contributions from the bowlers, Australia defeated England by 86 runs and took a 6-0 lead in Women's Ashes

BCCI introduces 10-point policy to promote discipline in Indian team

The Indian Board has introduced a 10-point strict policy to promote discipline and unity in the Indian team

BCCI mandates domestic cricket, shortens family's stay on long away tours

The Indian Board has mandated domestic cricket for all players with exceptions allowed by head coach and chief selector. The family stay has also been cut short on overseas tours

Kieron Pollard becomes second batter to hit 900 sixes in T20s, joins Chris Gayle

West Indies star Kieron Pollard has become the second batter after Chris Gayle to hit 900 sixes in T20 cricket

India A to play three four-day games against Lions ahead of England Test series

India A will be playing three four-day games against Lions after IPL and before the Test series against England

Joburg Super Kings-Pretoria Capitals share 2 points each after rain washes out clash

Rain spoiled Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals clash in SA20, both teams share two points each

Bopanna, Zhang move into round two of mixed doubles at Australian Open 2025

Indian star Rohan Bopanna and Chinese partner Shuai Zhang have marched into the second round of Australian Open

Two-time defending champion Sabalenka moves in fourth round at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka has made her way into the fourth round of the tournament as she looks to defend her Australian Open title

Amad Diallo's hat-trick saves Man United from embarrassing loss to Southampton