India TV Sports Wrap on January 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Shreyas Iyer was named the captain of the Punjab Kings ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Iyer was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore, making him the second most expensive player in tournament history. On the other hand, Australia named their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, led by Pat Cummins with Josh Hazlewood included. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Shreyas Iyer to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings officially appointed Shreyas Iyer as their new captain ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. The trophy-winning captain with the Kolkata Knight Riders last season, Iyer was bought by Kings as the second-most expensive player of IPL ever for INR 26.75 crore.

Ibrahim Zadran returns as Afghanistan announce squad for Champions Trophy 2025

After New Zealand and Bangladesh, Afghanistan were the third team to announce their Champions Trophy squad, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi. Opening batter Ibrahim Zadran returned to the squad after a long injury layoff that saw him miss the last four months of action.

Karun Nair in selectors' radar

With 664 runs in six innings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karun Nair, the Vidarbha captain is back on the Indian selectors' radar. Nair with an unbeaten 122 against Rajasthan, took his side to the semi-finals of the domestic one-day competition. Haryana won their thrilling quarter-final against Gujarat to get through to the semis.

India take a 2-0 lead in three-match series against Ireland

Jemimah Rodrigues' maiden ODI century meant India women posted a massive total of 370 runs on the board while defending it by 116 runs to seal the three-match ODI series against Ireland 2-0, with a game to go in Rajkot.

Australia Women aim to seal the ODI series against England in Melbourne

England women did a few good things but need to sort their batting as they take on Australia in a must-win clash in the second ODI in Melbourne, with an aim to level the series on Tuesday morning.

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan make a mockery of Durbar Rajshahi in BPL

On a day when he was left out of Bangladesh's Champions Trophy squad, Litton Das smacked a 44-ball ton and was involved in a match-winning partnership of 241 runs, the second highest in men's T20 cricket, with Tanzid Hasan as Dhaka Capital smashed the highest team score in BPL history, 254.

IPL 2025 set to kick off on March 21

The 2025 edition of the IPL is likely to kick off on March 21 with the final scheduled for May 25. The two-month thrill-athon will have its opener and final played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the home venue of last year's winner KKR.

Cummins, Hazlewood included in Australia's Champions Trophy squad

Pat Cummins is set to lead Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025. Cummins, who played through his ankle issue in the Test series against India has been included in the preliminary squad, along with Josh Hazlewood who has been nursing a calf strain.

PSL 2025 draft to take place in Lahore

81 spots will be up for grabs across 14 rounds as six teams finalise their squads ahead of the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with high-profile names such as Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Ali and David Warner in the mix.

Hyderabad Toofans move to the second in men's HIL; Odisha begin with a win for women