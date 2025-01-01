India TV Sports Wrap on January 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Wednesday, January 01, 2025
     
India TV Sports Wrap on January 1: From all the football action to the cricketing circuit, here are all the top 10 trending sports news stories and the latest happenings from the world of sports on January 1.

It's a double-header day in the Big Bash League (BBL) as four teams gear up to take on each other. On the other hand, Arsenal will face Brentford in the Premier League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.  

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Jasprit Bumrah needs six more wickets to become Indian with most wickets in single Test series

Bumrah needs six more wickets in the SCG Test to become the Indian with the most Test wickets in a single series.

Jasprit Bumrah needs two more wickets to break Bishan Singh Bedi's record for most wickets for India in away Test series

Jasprit Bumrah needs two more wickets to become the Indian with the most scalps in a Test series away from home.

Hobart Hurricanes face Sydney Sixers in BBL 14

Hurricanes are hosting Sixers in match 18 of the ongoing Big Bash League in Hobart.

Ben McDermott leads Hurricanes in absence of Nathan Ellis

Ben McDermott is leading Hobart Hurricanes against Sydney Sixers in the absence of Ellis.

Brisbane Heat to meet Melbourne Stars in BBL 14

Heat will take on Stars in match 19 of the Big Bash League.

Arsenal to lock horns with Brentford in Premier League

Arsenal will be up against Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic beats Rinky Hijikata at Brisbane International

Djokovic got the better of Rinky Hijikata in round 32 of the ongoing Brisbane International.

Khulna Tigers beat Chittagong Kings in BPL 2024

Tigers defeated Kings by 37 runs in match 3 of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Rangpur Riders beat Sylhet Strikers in BPL 2024

Riders beat Strikers by 34 runs in match 4 of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to square off against Team Gonasika in Hockey India League

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will take the field against Team Gonasika in the Hockey India League.

