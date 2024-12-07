India TV Sports Wrap on December 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV Top 10 Sports Stories - December 7

Australia took a slight lead against India in the second Test in Adelaide after the visitors were bowled out for 180 in the first innings while England pacer Gus Atkinson became the first bowler in Test history to take a hat-trick at Basin Reserve in Wellington after he helped the visitors clean up New Zealand for just 125 in the first innings. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Australia come up with a solid follow-up after bowling out India cheaply

The first day of the Adelaide Test followed almost a similar script until it didn't. India were bowled out for 180 after Nitish Reddy's counter-attack. Australia lost only one wicket before reducing the trail to less than 100 on Day 1.

England reach ascendancy in Wellington Test against New Zealand

England's lead is already more than 300 as New Zealand it seemed like surrendered on the second morning of the Wellington Test. Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse combined to bowl out the Kiwis for just 125, helping England take a 155-run lead.

Gus Atkinson records his maiden Test hat-trick

A century, fifer, 10-wicket match haul and now a hat-trick, Gus Atkinson's introduction to Test cricket just keeps getting better as he sent back New Zealand's Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Nathan Smith in consecutive deliveries.

Sri Lanka storm back after Nissanka's 89

Kyle Verreynne smashed his third Test century and helped South Africa to breach the 350-mark in the first innings before Sri Lanka too came up with a solid response losing just three wickets on the second day while batting for 67 overs — the visitors trail by 116 runs with 7 wickets in hand.

India, Bangladesh reach U19 Asia Cup final

India and Bangladesh made light work of their respective opponents Sri Lanka and Pakistan to reach the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai. India bowled out Sri Lanka for 173 before chasing the target down while Bangladesh shot out Pakistan for a lowly 116.

England become the first team to score half a million runs in Test cricket

England, playing their 1,082nd Test match, became the first team in history to score 5,00,000 runs in the game's longest format. England achieved the feat on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand. Australia are in second place with 428k runs.

Rangpur Riders win Global Super League despite uncertainty over player availability

Rangpur Riders beat Victoria in the final to win the inaugural Global Super League in Providence, Guyana. Soumya Sarkar starred for the Riders as they scored 178 while defending the total comfortably but the left-hander was in danger of missing the final after Bangladesh had asked for Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain and the opener to be released for the ODI series against the West Indies.

Shammi Silva takes over Jay Shah as ACC President

Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva took over as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President after Jay Shah was relieved of his duties following his appointment as the new ICC Chair.

JP Duminy leaves the role of South Africa's batting coach

JP Duminy parted ways with Cricket South Africa (CSA) as the men's white-ball batting coach owing to personal reasons with immediate effect.

Nagal earns direct qualification, Kyrgios returns