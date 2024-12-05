India TV Sports Wrap on December 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN/ACCMEDIA X Top 10 Sports Stories - December 5

Indian women's team will resume their international season with a three-match ODI series against Australia at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday, December 5 while the India Under-19 boys qualified for the semi-finals of the Asia Cup after hammering the UAE by 10 wickets. India are set to face Sri Lanka in the semi-final on Friday, December 6. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup

India U19 boys achieved a comfortable and comprehensive victory by 10 wickets against the UAE to qualify for the semi-finals in the Asia Cup. India will take on Sri Lanka in the second semi-final on Friday, December 6.

India to kick off short ODI tour of Australia in Brisbane

India women will be up against Alyssa Healy-less Australia in a three-match ODI series, set to kick off at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday, December 5.

Marizanne Kapp returns to hand South Africa crushing win over England in first ODI

Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen and captain Laura Wolvaardt starred as South Africa turned out rather well after the 3-0 defeat in T20I series to win the first of the three ODIs. England were bowled out for 186 before South Africa chased it down with six wickets and more than 11 overs remaining.

South Africa, Sri Lanka aim to keep WTC final qualification hopes alive

South Africa will be up against Sri Lanka in the second and final Test in Gqeberha as both teams push for a spot in the World Test Championship final. Sri Lanka after the Durban defeat are in a must-win position and can't afford a slip-up in their remaining three matches.

New Zealand aim to bounce back after a poor week in Christchurch

A lot has been said about and after Christchurch Test about slow over rates, fielding and overall state of Test cricket and WTC post England's win in the opener. However, it will be down to business in Wellington come Friday morning in Wellington as the Black Caps aim to bounce back from the defeat, for pride with WTC final qualification out of their hands now.

Pakistan to take on Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I

It has been a strong white-ball run for Pakistan post the England Test series as after beating Australia and Zimbabwe in consecutive ODI series, the Men in Green took a 2-0 unassailable lead in the T20Is and would want to finish the tour with another whitewash.

Pakistan leave Shaheen, Sajid out for SA Tests; Babar in all three squads

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced all three squads for the multi-format tour of South Africa. While Shaheen Afridi and Sajid Khan were left out, veteran Mohammad Abbas earned a recall as Pakistan picked a pace-heavy Test squad. Babar Azam was picked in all three squads while Shaheen was part of both white-ball teams.

Klaasen to lead South Africa in first-choice players' absence

Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde returned as South Africa announced a new-look T20 squad for the Pakistan series led by Heinrich Klaasen. With the likes of Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada involved in the second Test against Sri Lanka, South Africa have picked a second-string side.

Rashid, Nabi come in support of Afghan women against ban on medical studies

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi expressed strong opposition in long posts on social media against the Taliban's ban on women's medical studies. Rashid and Nabi urged the regime to reconsider their stance reckoning that it is a betrayal of women's rights and Afghanistan's future.

Seales, Sinclair reprimanded by ICC for breaching Code of Conduct