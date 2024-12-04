India TV Sports Wrap on December 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY/INDIA TV Top 10 Sports Stories - December 4

Rookie spinner Sufiyan Muqeem registered the best figures by a Pakistan bowler in T20Is as the visitors took a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series against Zimbabwe. Muqeem broke the 15-year-old record of Umar Gul as he registered figures of 5/3 in the second T20I. On the other hand, England announced an unchanged playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Pakistan took a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe after a 10-wicket victory in the second game in Bulawayo on Tuesday, December 3. Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem was the star of the show for Pakistan as he registered the best figures for his country in T20Is (5/3) as the visitors bowled out Zimbabwe for 57.

England name unchanged playing XI for second Test against New Zealand

Jacob Bethell and Ollie Pope both retained their No 3 and No 6 spots respectively as England announced an unchanged playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington starting Friday, December 4.

Ben Stokes unhappy with ICC penalising England and New Zealand for slow over-rate

Ben Stokes took a sly dig at ICC on Instagram mentioning that the match was done and dusted with 10 hours of play still left and hence was unhappy after England and New Zealand were fined 15 per cent of their match fee in addition to three points getting docked from their WTC tally.

India to take on the UAE in crucial U19 Asia Cup match in Sharjah

India will be up against the UAE in their final Group A match in the Under19 Asia Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday, December 4. Both teams have lost a game each to Pakistan and the winner on Wednesday is likely to seal the semis spot from Group A.

Bangladesh win a Test match in the West Indies after 15 years

Taijul Islam, Nahid Rana and Jaker Ali combined to propel Bangladesh to a series-levelling win against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica. This was Bangladesh's first Test win in the West Indies in 15 years, since 2009.

South Africa look to bounce back against England women in ODIs

After suffering a 3-0 series defeat in the T20Is, South Africa women will be looking to turn around in the ODIs against England with senior all-rounder Marizanne Kapp back in the mix. The series opener takes place on Wednesday, December 4.

Adelaide curator promises a good cricket wicket, predicts heavy rain on Day 1

Adelaide curator reckoned that 1mm of grass will be cut from the surface from 7 to 6 while promising a good cricket wicket with help for both the batters and the bowlers for the second Test. The curator also predicted heavy rain on Day 1 with the forecast showing 88 per cent precipitation on the radar.

London Spirit part ways with Trevor Bayliss

London Spirit have parted ways with head coach Trevor Bayliss after lack of results with the men's team. The Spirit have won just three games and lost 11 since Eoin Morgan's retirement. Bayliss had replaced Shane Warne ahead of the 2022 edition as Spirit coach in the Hundred.

PCB open to hybrid model only if allowed the same in India

As per the ESPNCricinfo report, the PCB has decided to open the channel for Champions Trophy in hybrid model on the condition that they will be allowed the same in the global tournaments happening in India.

Scores level after Game 7 between Ding and Gukesh