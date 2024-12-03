India TV Sports Wrap on December 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

Zimbabwe are all set to face Pakistan in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing three-match series. On the other hand, the Pune leg of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) starts on Tuesday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Zimbabwe to face Pakistan in 2nd T20I

Zimbabwe will take on Pakistan in the 2nd T20I of the series in Bulawayo.

West Indies announce squad for ODI series against Bangladesh

West Indies have announced their squad for the home ODI series against Bangladesh.

PV Sindhu to marry Hyderabad-based tech executive

PV Sindhu is set to marry a Hyderabad-based tech executive on December 22.

Deccan Gladiators win Abu Dhabi T10

Deccan Gladiators beat Morrisville Samp Army to win the Abu Dhabi T10.

Ben Stokes likely to lead England against New Zealand in 2nd Test despite injury concerns

Ben Stokes is highly likely to captain England in the second Test against New Zealand despite injury concerns.

Mitchell Marsh confirms availability for pink-ball Test against India

Marsh has confirmed that he is fully fit for the second Test against India.

Todd Greenberg becomes new CEO of Cricket Australia

Greenberg has replaced Nick Hockley as the new CEO of Cricket Australia.

India remain alive in race to semifinals after win over Japan in U19 Asia Cup

India are still alive in race to the semis after beating Japan by 211 runs in the U19 Asia Cup.

Bengaluru Bulls to face Gujarat Giants in PKL 11

Bulls will be up against Giants in match 89 of PKL 11.

U Mumba to lock horns with Puneri Paltan in PKL 11