India TV Sports Wrap on December 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The reigning World Test champions have posted a challenging total for the Shan Masood-led Pakistan side to win the Boxing Day Test. On the other hand, the Pro Kabaddi League will witness yet another thrilling double-header as the race to get to the top of the points table continues to pick up momentum. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Australia set challenging total at MCG for Pakistan to draw level

The Pat Cummins -led Australia have posted 317 on the board for Pakistan to claim the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad takes a jibe at Harsha Bhogle following India's rout in Centurion

South Africa's red-ball head coach Shukri Conrad took a dig at renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle following India's humiliating loss at the hands of South Africa in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion

New Zealand to face Bangladesh in 2nd T20I

The Blackcaps will look to make a comeback in the three-match T20I series with a win in the 2nd T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

'Control-alt-delete this game' - India women's fielding coach urges players to move on from 1st ODI drubbing

India's fielding coach Munish Bali stressed recovery as only one day separates the first and the second ODIs and urged the team to move on from the loss in the ODI series opener.

Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in farewell Test at Newlands following injury to Temba Bavuma

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the Cape Town Test against India due to a left hamstring strain and hence Dean Elgar will be leading the Proteas in his absence.

Melbourne Renegades to face Adelaide Strikers in BBL

Renegades will host Strikers in the 18th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

Dan Lawrence joins Melbourne Stars as replacement player for ongoing BBL

England allrounder Dan Lawrence has joined Melbourne Stars for the remainder of the ongoing season 13 after the side lost the services of Usama Mir and Haris Rauf due to international duty.

Patna Pirates to lock horns with Haryana Steelers

Pirates will be up against the fourth-placed Steelers in the 45th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Bengaluru Bulls to square off against UP Yoddhas in PKL

Bulls will take the mat against Yoddhas in match 46 of the ongoing PKL at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Brighton make mincemeat of Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League

Brighton defeated Tottenham by a 4-2 margin to impede their chances of progressing further on the points table.

