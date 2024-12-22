India TV Sports Wrap on December 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

The India women's U19 cricket team defeated Bangladesh to win the inaugural edition of the ACC U-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will be in action in the PKL on Sunday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India rout Bangladesh to clinch inaugural edition of ACC U-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup

India have beaten Bangladesh by 41 runs to win the inaugural edition of the ACC U-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup.

G Trisha wins Player of the Match award in ACC U-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup final

G Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match in the ACC U-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup final for her fifty.

India to face West Indies women in first ODI in Vadodara

India women will play West Indies women in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur's availability for first ODI against West Indies in doubt

Harmanpreet Kaur is not confirmed to play against West Indies in the first ODI on Sunday.

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI to clinch series 2-0

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe in the third ODI by eight wickets to win the series 2-0.

South Africa to face Pakistan in 3rd ODI

South Africa will take on Pakistan in the third ODI of the series on Sunday.

Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates play out draw in PKL 11

Giants and Pirates played out a 40-40 draw in match 125 of PKL 11.

Dabang Delhi beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 11

Delhi beat Pink Panthers 33-31 in match 126 of PKL 11.

Tamil Thalaivas to face Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 11

Thalaivas will be up against Bulls in match 127 of PKL 11 on Sunday.

Haryana Steelers to lock horns with U Mumba in PKL 11