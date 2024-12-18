Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. India TV Sports Wrap on December 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on December 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on December 18: From all the kabaddi action to the cricketing circuit, here are all the top 10 trending sports news stories and the latest happenings from the world of sports on December 18.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 18, 2024 10:27 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 10:27 IST
India TV Sports Wrap.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

Australia have set a target of 275 for India to win the Gabba Test match. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz will be in action on Wednesday (December 18). All of that and much more in today's sports wrap. 

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Australia set India target of 275 to win Gabba Test

Australia have set India a challenging target of 275 to win the Gabba Test on day 5.

Bangladesh beat West Indies in 2nd T20I to clinch series

Bangladesh beat West Indies by 27 runs in the 2nd T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets to win first ODI

Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets to win the first ODI.

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev to take most wickets by any Indian in Tests in Australia

Bumrah has claimed 53 wickets in Tests in Australia and surpassed Kapil Dev who claimed 51 wickets down under.

Jasprit Bumrah claims most wickets in Tests in any overseas country as an Indian

Bumrah has claimed 53 wickets in Tests in Australia - the most by an Indian at an overseas venue.

West Indies women beat India women by nine wickets in second match to level T20I series 1-1

West Indies hammered India by nine wickets in the second T20I to level the series 1-1.

UP Yoddhas outclass Haryana Steelers in PKL 11

Yoddhas beat Steelers 31-24 in match 117 of PKL 11.

Jaipur Pink Panthers steamroll Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 11

Pink Panthers defeated Bulls 35-26 in match 118 of PKL 11.

Tamil Thalaivas to face Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11

Thalaivas to take on Warriorz in match 119 of PKL 11.

Patna Pirates to meet Telugu Titans in match 120 of PKL 11

Pirates will take the mat against Titans in match 120 of PKL 11.

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement