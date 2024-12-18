India TV Sports Wrap on December 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

Australia have set a target of 275 for India to win the Gabba Test match. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz will be in action on Wednesday (December 18). All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Australia set India target of 275 to win Gabba Test

Australia have set India a challenging target of 275 to win the Gabba Test on day 5.

Bangladesh beat West Indies in 2nd T20I to clinch series

Bangladesh beat West Indies by 27 runs in the 2nd T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets to win first ODI

Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets to win the first ODI.

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev to take most wickets by any Indian in Tests in Australia

Bumrah has claimed 53 wickets in Tests in Australia and surpassed Kapil Dev who claimed 51 wickets down under.

Jasprit Bumrah claims most wickets in Tests in any overseas country as an Indian

Bumrah has claimed 53 wickets in Tests in Australia - the most by an Indian at an overseas venue.

West Indies women beat India women by nine wickets in second match to level T20I series 1-1

West Indies hammered India by nine wickets in the second T20I to level the series 1-1.

UP Yoddhas outclass Haryana Steelers in PKL 11

Yoddhas beat Steelers 31-24 in match 117 of PKL 11.

Jaipur Pink Panthers steamroll Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 11

Pink Panthers defeated Bulls 35-26 in match 118 of PKL 11.

Tamil Thalaivas to face Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11

Thalaivas to take on Warriorz in match 119 of PKL 11.

Patna Pirates to meet Telugu Titans in match 120 of PKL 11