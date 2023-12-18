India TV Sports Wrap on December 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Australia have announced a 13-member squad for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan starting December 26 in Melbourne. The announcement has led to the omission of fast bowler Lance Morris who was a part of the squad for the first Test in Perth. On the other hand, Real Madrid decimated Villareal 4-1 in La Liga to claim the top spot on the points table. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Australia announce squad for Boxing Day Test against Pakistan

Australia have reduced the 14-member squad that they had announced for the Perth Test against Pakistan to 13 for the Boxing Day Test to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting December 26.

Lance Morris omitted from Australia's squad for 2nd Test

Pacer Lance Morris has been released to represent Perth Scorchers in the ongoing Big Bash League. He wasn't able to find a place in the playing XI for the opening Test of the Australian summer.

Kyle Jamieson rested for remainder of ODI series against Bangladesh

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has been rested for the remainder of the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh after complaining of stiffness in his hamstring following his arrival at home from Bangladesh last week.

Real Madrid rout Villareal 4-1 in La Liga

Real Madrid hammered Villareal in the ongoing La Liga to race to the top of the standings.

Lille Olympique Sporting Club hold PSG for a draw in Ligue 1

LOSC managed a late equaliser as Jonathan David struck four minutes before injury time to secure a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint Germain.

Manchester United display grit to secure goalless draw against Liverpool

The seventh-placed Manchester United secured a 0-0 draw against Liverpool who are placed second on the Premier League points table.

Arsenal register convincing win over Brighton in Premier League

Arsenal defeated Brighton 2-0 to march ahead of Liverpool on the points table. Arsenal are now the table-toppers.

Bengal Warriors to face UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi League

Warriors look to return to the winning ways as they take on UP in match 29 of the PKL.

Puneri Paltan to cross swords with Dabang Delhi

Puneri Paltan are slated to take on Delhi in match 30 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

Mallika Sagar to undertake auction duties of IPL 2024

Mallika has been confirmed to take up the role of the auctioneer at the IPL 2024 auction.

