India TV Sports Wrap on December 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

D Gukesh became the youngest ever to win the World Chess Championship on Thursday (December 12). On the other hand, England announced their playing XI for the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

D Gukesh wins World Chess Championship final

D Gukesh defeated Ding Liren to win the World Chess Championship final in Singapore.

D Gukesh shattered Garry Kasparov's record to become the youngest to claim the World Chess Championship.

Gukesh is only the third Asian after Viswanathan Anand and Ding Liren to win the World Chess Championship.

England announce playing XI for third Test versus New Zealand

England have named their playing XI for the 3rd Test against New Zealand in Hamilton.

West Indies sweep Bangladesh in ODI series

West Indies defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in the third match to win the ODI series 3-0.

Baroda to face Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh to take on Delhi in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semis

Baroda will be up against Mumbai in the first semifinal whereas Madhya Pradesh will take on Delhi in the second semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Dabang Delhi beat Telugu Titans in PKL 11

Delhi defeated Titans 33-27 in match 107 of PKL 11.

UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriorz play stalemate in PKL 11

Yoddhas and Warriorz played out a draw in match 108 of PKL 11.

Tamil Thalaivas to lock horns with Patna Pirates in PKL 11

Thalaivas will take the mat against Pirates in match 109 of PKL 11.

Puneri Paltan to meet Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 11