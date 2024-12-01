India TV Sports Wrap on December 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

India are playing a 50-over-per-side pink-ball warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriorz will be in action in the Pro Kabaddi League on Sunday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India choose to bowl first against Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval

Team India have elected to bowl first after winning the toss in the 50-over pink-ball warm-up game against PM XI.

Rohit Sharma back as captain for Team India

Rohit Sharma is back to leading the Indian men's cricket team in the pink-ball warm-up game.

Kraigg Brathwaite becomes the West Indian with most consecutive Test appearances

Brathwaite has now played 86 Tests on the trott for West Indies and surpassed Sir Garfield Sobers (85 Tests).

England beat New Zealand in Christchurch Test

England defeated the Kiwis in the first Test of the series by eight wickets.

Brydon Carse becomes first England pacer after 2008 to claim 10-wicket haul in away Test match

Carse has become the first England pacer to take a 10-wicket haul since Ryan Sidebottom in 2008 in an away Test.

Patna Pirates hammer Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 11

Pirates defeated Bulls 54-29 in match 85 in PKL 11.

Jaipur Pink Panthers steamroll Telugu Titans in PKL 11

Pink Panthers outclassed Titans in match 86 of PKL 11.

Tamil Thalaivas to face Dabang Delhi in PKL 11

Thalaivas will be up against Delhi in match 87 of PKL 11.

Bengal Warriorz to lock horns with Patna Pirates in PKL11