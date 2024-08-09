India TV Sports Wrap on August 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, GETTY Neeraj Chopra and Jannik Sinner.

Indian Javelin star Neeraj Chopra clinched a Silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Neeraj sent his spear to a distance of 89.45m to take finish in second place behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won gold with a throw of 92.97m. This was India's first silver medal at the ongoing Games and fifth overall. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Neeraj Chopra clinches Silver medal in Javelin final, Arshad Nadeem takes gold

Indian Javelin star Neeraj Chopra secured a silver medal for India in the men's Javelin final

'Arshad Nadeem also our child': Neeraj Chopra's mother after Javelin final at Olympics | WATCH

Neeraj Chopra's mother praised her son for the silver and gave a heartwarming statement for Arshad Nadeem

'Whenever I throw, 60-70 percent focus is on injury': Neeraj Chopra on his Javelin final

Neeraj Chopra opened up on how his body felt in the Javelin throw final

Aman Sehrawat loses in 57kg semifinals, to fight for bronze

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat lost his semifinals in the 57kg category. He will fight for bronze

Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar in action on Day 3 of golf event

Golfers Aditi Ashok and Dikhsha Dagar will be in action in the golf event at the Games

India to play Prime Minister's XI in pink-ball game during BGT series

The Indian team will play a two-day pink-ball game vs Prime Minister's XI in BGT series

Former FIFA interim president Issa Hayatou passes away at 77

Former interim president of FIFA Issa Hayatou has passed away at the age of 77

Coco Gauff beats Yafan Wang 6-4, 6-2 in National Bank Open

American sensation Coco Gauff defeated Yafan Wang in Toronto in the National bank Open

Jannik Sinner beats Borna Coric to start National Bank Open title defence

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner began his title defence with a win over Borna Coric

Paris Olympics: US men's basketball team beats Serbia, will face France for gold