India TV Sports Wrap on August 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/PRI/INDIA TV Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling following disqualification from the Paris Olympics while India's only Gold medal hope, Neeraj Chopra will be in action in men's javelin throw final

India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling following disqualification from the Paris Olympics due to that extra 100 grams weight over the 50kg allowed in the category. Vinesh has filed an appeal with the CAS for a shared Silver medal, and the matter is set to be placed for Thursday. On the other hand, India's only Gold medal hope, Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw final with the hockey team up against Spain in the bronze medal. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling following disqualification at Paris Olympics

Vinesh Phogat, a 15-medal winner for India, three-time Commonwealth Games Gold medallist and three-time Olympian, retired from wrestling following her disqualification at the Paris Olympics due to 100 grams of excessive weight on the day of the final of the women's 50kg category.

Vinesh files appeal for a shared Silver

Vinesh Phogat filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) for a shared silver medal after the disqualification and the matter will be taken up on Thursday, August 8.

Neeraj Chopra will fight to defend his Olympic Gold

Neeraj Chopra, India's Golden boy, will be fighting to defend his Olympic Gold in the men's javelin throw final. Chopra hit the biggest throw of 89,34 metres in the qualification round and hence, there is still hope of a Gold.

Indian hockey team takes on Spain in the bronze medal match

After losing to Germany 3-2, the Indian men's hockey team will play the bronze medal match. India will be up against Spain, who are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Netherlands in their semi-final.

Mirabai Chanu finishes fourth, misses medal in Paris

India's silver medallist in Tokyo, Mirabai Chanu finished fourth with an 88kg lift in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk and finished in fourth place with a total of 199kg. Mirabai missed a bronze by just 1kg with China's Zhihui Hou winning the Gold.

Avinash Sable finishes 11th in men's 3000m steeplechase

Avinash Sable took an early lead in the men's 3000m steeplechase for the first 1000 metres before slowing down. However, Sable slowed down too much and couldn't recover in the end to finish in 11th place. Morocco's Sufiyan El Bakkali won the race.

India lose 2-0 to Sri Lanka in three-match ODI series

India were bowled out for 138 as the Men in Blue failed to counter spin on turning tracks in Colombo for third time in a row as Sri Lanka won the series 2-0.

Rain dampens Day 1 of the first Test between the West Indies and South Africa

Only 15 overs could be bowled on the first day of the first Test between the West Indies and South Africa due to rain. South Africa lost a wicket of Aiden Markram while scoring 45 runs.

USA's Sarah Hildebrandt wins Gold in women's 50g category

Playing the women's 50kg category final against Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman, USA's Sarah Hildebrandt won the final and Gold medal match, the bout which Vinesh Phogat was supposed to play.

Rafael Nadal pulls out of US Open