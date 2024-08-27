India TV Sports Wrap on August 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The ICC has announced the revised schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup after moving it from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). On the other hand, India's top-ranked men's singles player Sumit Nagal has crashed out of the US Open after losing in the first round.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Smriti Mandhana joins two-time WBBL champions Adelaide Strikers ahead of season 10

Smriti Mandhana has joined Adelaide Stirkers ahead of the 10th season of the Women's Big Bash League.

Sumit Nagal crashes out of US Open following first-round loss to Tallon Griekspoor

Sumit Nagal lost to Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the first round to crash out of the ongoing US Open.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi questions domestic talent amid Pakistan's struggles at international level

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has questioned Pakistan's domestic talent.

ICC announces revised schedule for Women's T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the revised schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup.

ICC announces revised warm-up schedule for Women's T20 World Cup

The ICC has announced the revised warm-up schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup.

Coco Gauff opens US Open campaign with comfortable win

Coco Gauff defeated Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-0 in the first round of the US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka beats Priscilla Hon in first round of US Open

Sabalenka defeated Priscilla Hon 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the ongoing US Open.

Novak Djokovic begins US Open in grand fashion

Novak Djokovic defeated Radu Albot 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the US Open.

Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket post international retirement

Shikhar Dhawan will be seen playing in the Legends League Cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav in search for a place in India's Test squad