India TV Sports Wrap on August 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Neeraj Chopra had to remain content with the second spot at the Lausanne Diamond League despite producing his best throw of the season. On the other hand, Ons Jabeur has withdrawn from the US Open with a shoulder injury. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Lausanne Diamond League with season's best throw

Neeraj Chopra had to remain content with the second spot in the Lausanne Diamond League with season's best throw of 89.49m.

Neeraj Chopra still not confirmed for place in final of Diamond League

Despite registering his season-best throw of 89.49m, Neeraj has still not booked his place in the final of the Diamond League.

Ons Jabeur withdraws from the US Open with shoulder injury

Tunisia's tennis star Ons Jabeur has withdrawn from the US Open with a shoulder injury.

Marcus Trescothick undecided about coaching future with England white-ball team

Trescothick is uncertain whether he wants to take up the head coach position of England's white-ball side.

England gather lead over Sri Lanka in Old Trafford Test

England have accumulated a lead of 23 runs in the first innings of the Old Trafford Test.

Mohammad Rizwan registers highest individual score by wicketkeeper-batter in WTC

Rizwan shattered Rishabh Pant's record of the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper-batter in WTC history.

India women fail to surpass Australia A's first innings total

India A women fell short by 28 runs from surpassing Australia A's first innings score of 212 in the ongoing Unofficial Test.

Lord's to host its first-ever women's Test

The Lord's Cricket Ground will host its first-ever women's Test when India take on England in 2026.

England to host India for five-match Test series

England will host India for a five-match Test series in 2025.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Faruque Ahmed wants Tamim Iqbal back in action