India TV Sports Wrap on August 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on August 22: From all the football action to the cricketing circuit, here are all the top 10 trending sports news stories and the latest happenings from the world of sports on August 22.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2024 10:42 IST
India TV Sports Wrap.
Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Akeal Hosein has signed up for Sydney Sixers in the lead-up to the Big Bash League season 14. He will replace Steve O'Keefe at the club who retired from professional cricket earlier this year. On the other hand, Romelu Lukaku is poised to sign a contract with Napoli. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap. 

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Akeal Hosein signs contract with Sydney Sixers

Akeal Hosein has signed a new contract with Sixers in the lead-up to the Big Bash League season 14.

Ollie Pope joins Adelaide Strikers ahead of BBL 14

Ollie Pope has joined Strikers in the lead-up to the Big Bash League season 14.

Purani Delhi beat West Delhi Lions in match 7 of DPL

Purani Delhi hammered West Delhi by seven wickets in the seventh match of the Delhi Premier League.

Saud Shakeel and Saim Ayub score fifties for Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test vs Bangladesh

Saud Shakeel and Saim Ayub scored half-centuries for Pakistan on day one of the Rawalpindi Test.

England bowl Sri Lanka out for 236 in Old Trafford Test

England restricted Sri Lanka to 236 in the first innings of the Old Trafford Test.

Babar Azam gets dismissed for duck for first time in WTC history

Babar Azam got dismissed for a duck against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi Test. This is the first time Babar has registered a duck in the World Test Championship history.

Romelu Lukaku on cusp of transfer to Napoli

Chelsea's star forward Romelu Lukaku is close to signing a deal with Napoli.

India A women dismiss Australia A women to 212 in only Unofficial Test

India A women restricted Australia A women to 212 in the first innings of the only Unofficial Test.

Archana Kamath quits Table Tennis to pursue academics

India's emerging paddler Archana Kamath has quit table tennis to pursue an academic career.

Matthew Hayden feels upcoming edition of Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be evenly contested

Hayden feels that there is hardly anything that separates both India and Australia.

 

