India TV Sports Wrap on August 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The Indian men's hockey team will be in action on Friday and will take on Australia in its final Pool B match. India has already qualified for the quarterfinals so the result of this game would be inconsequential. On the other hand. Lakshya Sen will be up against Chou Tien Chen in the quarters of the Paris Olympics. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Lakshya Sen to face Chou Tien Chen in men's singles quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

Lakshya will be in action against Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarters on Friday.

Indian men's hockey team to play Australia

The Indian men's hockey team will be up against Australia in its final group-stage game.

Team India to take on Sri Lanka in ODI series opener

The Men in Blue will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the ODI series opener in Colombo on Friday.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in action for India

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have come back to the international scene and are likely to play against Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Friday.

IOC 'saddened' by abuse of boxer Imane Khelif as gender controversy lands telling blow on Paris Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has defended its decision to let Khelif and Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu-ting participate at Paris Olympics.

Andy Murray shares epic post to confirm retirement from professional tennis

Andy Murray has confirmed his retirement from professional tennis.

PV Sindhu crashes out of Paris Olympics

PV Sindhu lost to He Bing Jiao in the round of 16 match to crash out of the Paris Olympics.

PV Sindhu uncertain of participation at Los Angeles Olympics

PV Sindhu is noncommittal in her participation at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh to participate in women's 25m pistol precision qualification

Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh will be in action in the women's 25m pistol precision qualification on Friday.

Jonny Bairstow to play for Joburg Super Kings at SA2025