India TV Sports Wrap on August 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Oval Invincibles defended their Hundred title after beating Southern Brave in the final of the 2024 season. In the women's circuit, London Spirit defeated Welsh Fire to win the Hundred title for the first time. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami is set to return to competitive cricket. All of that and much more in the sports wrap for today.
Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
Sam Billings' Oval Invincibles defeated Southern Brave to lift the Hundred title
Deepti Sharma helps London Spirit claim maiden Hundred women's crown
Real Madrid settle for 1-1 draw with Mallorca in Kylian Mbappe's LaLiga debut
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner marches into Cincinnati final
World No.1 Iga Swiatek loses semifinal to Sabalenka in Cincinnati
Aryna Sabalenka faces Jessica Pegula in finals in Cincinnati
US Amateur: Jose Luis Ballester becomes first Spanish to win title
Leicester City to face Tottenham in their first season match of Premier League
Hideki Matsuyama wins FedEx Cup playoffs opener
