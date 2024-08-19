Monday, August 19, 2024
     
  5. India TV Sports Wrap on August 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on August 19: Oval Invincibles have clinched their second Hundred title after defeating Southern Brave in the final on Sunday. London Spirit won the women's title after overcoming Welsh Fire in the summit clash.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: August 19, 2024 10:53 IST
Saqib Mahmood and Kylian Mbappe.
Image Source : INDIA TV Saqib Mahmood and Kylian Mbappe.

Oval Invincibles defended their Hundred title after beating Southern Brave in the final of the 2024 season. In the women's circuit, London Spirit defeated Welsh Fire to win the Hundred title for the first time. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami is set to return to competitive cricket. All of that and much more in the sports wrap for today.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Oval Invincibles defend The Hundred title with win over Southern Brave 

Sam Billings becomes first captain to lift two Hundred titles

Deepti Sharma helps London Spirit claim maiden Hundred women's crown

Real Madrid settle for 1-1 draw with Mallorca in Kylian Mbappe's LaLiga debut

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner marches into Cincinnati final

World No.1 Iga Swiatek loses semifinal to Sabalenka in Cincinnati

Aryna Sabalenka faces Jessica Pegula in finals in Cincinnati

US Amateur: Jose Luis Ballester becomes first Spanish to win title

Leicester City to face Tottenham in their first season match of Premier League

Hideki Matsuyama wins FedEx Cup playoffs opener

