India TV Sports Wrap on August 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Saqib Mahmood and Kylian Mbappe.

Oval Invincibles defended their Hundred title after beating Southern Brave in the final of the 2024 season. In the women's circuit, London Spirit defeated Welsh Fire to win the Hundred title for the first time. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami is set to return to competitive cricket. All of that and much more in the sports wrap for today.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Oval Invincibles defend The Hundred title with win over Southern Brave

Sam Billings' Oval Invincibles defeated Southern Brave to lift the Hundred title

Sam Billings becomes first captain to lift two Hundred titles

Invincibles skipper Billings becomes first captain to lift two Hundred titles

Deepti Sharma helps London Spirit claim maiden Hundred women's crown

Indians star Deepti Sharma helped London Spirit beat Welsh Fire and claim the women's Hundred

Real Madrid settle for 1-1 draw with Mallorca in Kylian Mbappe's LaLiga debut

Kylian Mbappe's LaLiga debut saw Real Madrid settle for a draw with Mallorca

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner marches into Cincinnati final

Italian World No.1 Jannik Sinner Alexander Zverev to reach into the Cincinnati finals

World No.1 Iga Swiatek loses semifinal to Sabalenka in Cincinnati

Iga Swiatek lost her semifinal to Aryna Sabalenka in the Cincinnati Open

Aryna Sabalenka faces Jessica Pegula in finals in Cincinnati

Sabalenka will now be up against Jessica Pegula in the final of the event

US Amateur: Jose Luis Ballester becomes first Spanish to win title

Jose Luis Ballester has become the first Spanish player to win the US Amateur title

Leicester City to face Tottenham in their first season match of Premier League

Leicester City will be up against Tottenham to kick start their Premier League 2024/25 season

Hideki Matsuyama wins FedEx Cup playoffs opener