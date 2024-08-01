India TV Sports Wrap on August 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

India's top-ranked shuttlers will be in action on Thursday in their respective categories at the Paris Olympics. Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will be up against each other in the men's singles round of 16 match whereas PV Sindhu will take on He Bing Jiao of China in her round of 16 contest. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Lakshya Sen to face HS Prannoy in men's singles round of 16 contest

Lakshya Sen will take on Prannoy in the men's singles round of 16 contest.

PV Sindhu to face He Bing Jiao of China in round of 16

Sindhu will take the court against He Bing Jiao in her round of 16 contest on Thursday.

Satwik-Chirag pair to face Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in quarters

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in their quarterfinal match.

Former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad passes away at 71 after long battle with cancer

Former India cricketer and head coach Anshuman Gaekwad passed away after a long battle with cancer.

IPL owners meet to discuss Impact Player and retention rules

The IPL owners will meet to discuss the Impact Player and retention rules.

Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil to compete in women's 50m 3 positions qualifications

Sift and Anjum will compete in the women's 50m 3 positions qualifications.

Nikhat Zareen vs China's Wu Yu in women's 50kg round of 16 match

Nikhat Zareen will be in action in the women's 50kg round of 16 fixture.

Swapnil Kusale in men's 50m rifle in 3 positions final

Swapnil Kusale will compete in the men's 50m rifle 3P final.

Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz pair bows out of men's doubles at Paris Olympics

The pair crashed out of the event following a quarterfinal loss at the hands of the American duo of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula crash out of table tennis women's singles at Paris Olympics