India to host Olympics in 2036? IOA formally sends Letter of Intent to IOC: Report

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally sent a Letter of Intent to the Future Host Commission, International Olympic Committee (IOC), ANI reported citing sources. It is a significant step towards realising India's dream of hosting the Olympic Games in 2036.

The Letter of Intent was sent on October 1, 2024, as India officially expressed interest in hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the country. Earlier this year in August, the IOA had initiated discussions with the IOC's Future Host Commission regarding playing hosts to the Summer Games in 2036. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again highlighted the country's aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics.

However, IOA is in a bit of turmoil at the moment with internal conflicts. The athletes are in a vulnerable position as all is not well between the IOA President PT Usha and the executive board. As for India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics, PM Modi had stated in his Independence Day address this year that it is the major goal of the country. He had also confirmed that the preparations for the same are already underway.

"We are inspired by the achievements of our athletes who have made the Indian flag proud at the Paris Olympics. A large contingent will soon depart for Paris to compete in the Paralympics, and I wish them the very best. Hosting the 2036 Olympics is a dream we are actively working towards," Modi had said.

The process to secure the hosting rights of the Olympics is highly scrutinized as the IOC evaluates all the bids based on different criteria including financial stability, infrastructure and many more. The entire process is overseen by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Future Host Commission (FHC).

Meanwhile, the 2028 Olympic Games are set to take place in Los Angeles, USA. The city is hosting the Games for the third time having done it before in 1932 an 1984. Moreover, the 1932 Olympics will happen in Brisbane, Australia for the first time in history.