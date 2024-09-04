India's schedule at Paris Paralympics 2024, September 4: Gold up for grabs in Para cycling and Para athletics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Para Cycling.

After a scintillating display on Monday when India's Para contingent reduced the all-time medals-won-on-a-day record by securing eight at the Paris Paralympics, they showcased yet another remarkable display and clinched five medals to create a new all-time record for the most number of medals won in a single edition of the Paralympics.

India now has 20 medals in their kitty - one more than their previous all-time highest-ever collection which came at the Tokyo Paralympics.

All of India's five medals on Tuesday came in athletics. Deepthi Jeevanji led India's charge on Tuesday and won bronze in the women's 400m T20 category.

Sharad Kumar claimed a silver in the men's high jump T63 category and his compatriot Mariyappan Thangavelu also won bronze in the same category. India's fourth and fifth medal of the day came in the men's javelin throw F46 category as Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed silver and bronze respectively.

There is much to look forward to as India will eye several medals in the para-cycling, para-athletics and para-archery categories on September 4.

India's schedule for Day 7 (September 4) at Paris Paralympics 2024: