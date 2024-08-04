Sunday, August 04, 2024
     
India's boxing challenge at Paris Olympics 2024 ends after Lovlina Borgohain eliminated in quarter-finals

Lovlina Borgohain suffered a defeat against the top-seeded Li Qian in the women's 75kg quarter-final to miss out on India's fourth medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. She was India's only challenge left in boxing at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2024 15:31 IST
Lovlina Borgohain at Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain at Paris Olympics 2024

Lovlina Borgohain was eliminated in the women's 75kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, August 4. The ace boxer suffered a 1-4 defeat against the top-seeded Li Qian in the quarter-final round as India's challenge in boxing at the 33rd Summer Games ended.

Nishant Dev suffered an exit in the men's 71kg quarter-final round on Saturday as he missed out on a medal by just one win. Borgohain had a chance to create history in boxing but her opponent Li Qian, two-time Olympic medalist and the former world champion, proved too strong with dominant pinches from the beginning. 

With Borgohain and Dev out in the quarter-final, the Indian contingent will return without a medal in boxing. Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar all suffered early exits in a disappointment boxing campaign for India in Paris.

More to follow...

