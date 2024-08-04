India's boxing challenge at Paris Olympics 2024 ends after Lovlina Borgohain eliminated in quarter-finals

Lovlina Borgohain was eliminated in the women's 75kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, August 4. The ace boxer suffered a 1-4 defeat against the top-seeded Li Qian in the quarter-final round as India's challenge in boxing at the 33rd Summer Games ended.
Nishant Dev suffered an exit in the men's 71kg quarter-final round on Saturday as he missed out on a medal by just one win. Borgohain had a chance to create history in boxing but her opponent Li Qian, two-time Olympic medalist and the former world champion, proved too strong with dominant pinches from the beginning.
With Borgohain and Dev out in the quarter-final, the Indian contingent will return without a medal in boxing. Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar all suffered early exits in a disappointment boxing campaign for India in Paris.
