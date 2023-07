Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The eight member contingent was stopped at airport by authorities.

India has decided to pull out of the World University Games that are set to begin in Chengdu on Friday. India took the decision as a mark of protest against China's decision to issue stapled visas and not stampled ones to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh. The decision was made by the Indian team hours after the eight-member contingent - comprising of five athletes and three support staff members were stopped by the airport authorities in New Delhi on Thursday midnight.

More to follow...

