India men make double at Kho Kho World Cup, beat Nepal in final after women's victory

Follow us on Image Source : KHO KHO WORLD CUP/X Indian men's Kho Kho team.

The Indian men's team followed suit to the women's side in the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup as it clinched the title on the back of a thumping win over Nepal on Sunday, January 19. In an all India vs Nepal final in both men's and women's categories, the Indian teams reigned supreme over their opponents to bag both titles.

The men's team defeated Nepal for another time in the Kho Kho World Cup after having beaten them in the tournament opener a few days ago. They bossed all four turns and kept Nepal at bay.

The Men in Blue took a lead of 26-0 while attacking on turn 1. They didn't let the opponents cede much ground while defending. Nepal could muster only 18 points in attack to remain 26-18 behind after the first two halves.

The Indian men then displayed an even better performance in the attack in the third turn. They collected 28 points to leave Nepal with much to do in the final turn as the hosts led 56-18 after the third end. The visitors couldn't do much in the fourth turn and amassed only eight points when they needed 37 for a win as India romped home 54-36 to seal the men's World Cup.

The men's side remained unbeaten in the tournament, just like the women's side. They defeated Nepal in their tournament opener 42-37, before getting the better of Brazil in their second match 64-34. India defeated Peru 70-38 and ended the group stage with a win over Bhutan 71-34. India had defeated South Africa in the semifinal with a scoreline of 60-18.

Earlier the women's team also defeated Nepal 78-40. The Women in Blue took an early lead of 34-0 at the end of turn 1, as they attacked first. Nepal closed in the gap when they attacked, bringing it to 35-24 at the end of turn 2. The visitors were hanging by a thread, but the Women in Blue possibly took it away in turn 3, when they earned 38 more points.

Nepal had no answers to the giant 49-point lead. In the last turn when they were attacking, Nepal women found it extremely hard to catch the Indian defenders and could only amass 16 points. The hosts won the tournament with a scoreline of 78-40.