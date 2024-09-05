India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 9 schedule: Praveen Kumar in high jump final, Smiran in action in 200m

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Praveen Kumar will feature in the men's high jump final event at Paris Paralympics 2024 on September 6, 2024

Praveen Kumar will return to action on Day 9 at the Paris Paralympics 2024 as India is set for another action-packed day on Friday, September 6. India added one more medal to extend their record medal tally to 25 at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday.

After breaking their previous best medal record in the Paralympics, the Indian contingent is looking to finish as high as possible in the medal table. At the end of Day 8's events, India is placed 16th in the medal table with 5 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze medals.

India's schedule for Day 9 (September 6) at Paris Paralympics 2024:

13:30 PM - Para Canoe - Yash Kumar in the Men’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 Heats.

13:38 PM - Para Athletics - Simran Sharma in the Women’s 200m T12 Round 1.

13:50 PM - Para Canoe - Prachi Yadav in the Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Heats.

14:07 PM Medal Event - Para Athletics - Dipesh Kumar in the Men’s Javelin Throw F54 Final.

14:50 PM - Para Athletics - Dilip Mahadu Gavit in the Men’s 400m T47 Round 1.

14:55 PM - Para Canoe - Pooja Ojha in the Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats.

15:21 PM Medal Event - Para Athletics - Praveen Kumar in the Men’s High Jump T64 Final.

20:30 PM Medal Event - Para Powerlifting - Kasthuri Rajamani in the Women’s up to 67kg Final.

22:30 PM Medal Event - Para Athletics - Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary in the Women’s Javelin Throw F46 Final.

22:34 PM Medal Event - Para Athletics - Soman Rana and Hokato Hotozhe SemaMen’s Shot Put F57 Final.

23:12 PM Medal Event - Para Athletics - Simran Sharma Women’s 200m T12 Semifinals (If qualifies).