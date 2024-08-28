India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1 schedule: Sheetal Devi, Aruna Tanwar in action on opening day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian archer Sheetal Devi during the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou on December 13, 2023

India will begin its Paris Paralympics 2024 campaign with action-packed events from Day 1. The ace para archer Sheetal Devi will feature in the women's individual compound ranking round while Aruna Tanwar and Jyoti Gaderiya might open India's medal account on the opening day in Paris.

After mixed results in the Summer Olympics, Indian sports fans have many reasons to believe in the 17th Paralympics Games. India has named its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes competing in 12 different sports disciplines in Paralympics 2024.

India won a record 19 medals, including five golds in the previous Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021 and is targeting 25 medals in Paris. Tanwar will face Nurcihan Ekinci of Turkey in the women's K44-47kg round of 16 of Para taekwondo and might feature in the potential medal matches on the opening day.

Para cyclist Jyoti Gaderiya will be in action in the women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit qualification followed by the medal round on Thursday. India's Day 1 events will conclude with para badminton players Palak Kohli and Suhas Yathiraj playing Lucas Mazur-Faustine Noel of France in the mixed doubles group-stage match.

India's schedule for Day 1 at Paris Olympics 2024

12 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar-Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Suhas Yathiraj-Palak Kohli in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.

12 PM: Para badminton - Suhas Yathiraj vs Hikmat Ramdani of Indonesia in men's singles SL4 group stage match.

12 PM: Para badminton - Sivarajan Solaimalai-Nithya Sre Sivan vs USA's Miles Krajewski-Jayci Simon in mixed doubles SH6 group stage match.

1:30 PM: Para taekwondo - Aruna Tanwar vs Nurcihan Ekinci of Turkey in women's K44-47kg round of 16 (medal matches to start at 10:40 pm).

2 PM: Para badminton - Mandeep Kaur vs Eniola Bolaji of Nigeria in women's singles SL3 group stage match.

2 PM: Para badminton - Manasi Joshi vs Qonitah Syakuroh in women's singles SL3 group stage match.

2:40 PM: Para badminton - Sukant Kadam vs Md. Amin Burhanuddin of Malaysia in men's singles SL4 group stage match.

3:20 PM: Para badminton - Tarun Dhillon vs Rogerio de Oliveira of Brazil in men's singles SL4 group match.

4:00 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar vs Manoj Sarkar in men's singles SL3 group stage match.

4:25 PM: Para cycling - Jyoti Gaderiya in women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit qualification (medal matches to start at 10:40 pm).

4:30 PM: Para archery - Sheetal Devi and Sarita in women's individual compound ranking round.

4:30 PM: Para archery - Harvinder Singh in men's individual recurve ranking round.

4:40 PM: Para badminton - Palak Kohli vs Milena Surreau of France in women's singles SL4 group stage match.

5:20 PM: Para badminton - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Rosa de Marco of Italy in women's singles SU5 group stage match.

7:30 PM: Para badminton - Manisha Ramdass vs Maud Lefort of France in women's singles SU5 group stage match.

7:30 PM: Para badminton - Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Subhan of Indonesia in men's singles SH6 group stage match.

7:30 PM: Para badminton - Nithya Sre Sivan vs Jayci Simon of the USA in women's singles SH6 group stage match.

8:30 PM: Para archery - Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami in men's individual compound ranking round.

8:30 PM: Para archery - Pooja in women's individual recurve ranking round.

10:10 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar-Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Hikmat Ramdani-Leani Oktila in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.

10:50 PM: Para badminton - Palak Kohli-Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur-Faustine Noel of France in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.